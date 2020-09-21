Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
741
2
Friday Fontana Underdog
649
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Freddie Gibbs’ Former Manager Hijacks His Website & Shares His Memoir

Posted By on September 21, 2020

Freddie Gibbs’ former manager Archibald “Archie” Bonkers takes control of the rapper’s website and shares his memoir.

Freddie Gibbs has one of the most interesting stories and, today, his former manager is releasing his version of it for the world to read.

While many are familiar with Freddie Gibbs’ manager Ben “Lambo” Lambert, not many know about Archibald “Archie” Bonkers, the man who allegedly got him started. Bonkers has had a strained relationship with the rapper for the last several years and he’s tired of being overlooked, telling his side of the story and detailing how he was an integral part of Gibbs’ career in his memoir.

He’s doing so in strong fashion too, hijacking the Indiana artist’s website and uploading his memoir for his fans to read.


Mike Windle/Getty Images

It will take you a long time to get through Archibald “Archie” Bonkers’ story, which took over the freddiegibbs.com domain and redirects to andbonkers.com. In the memoir, Gibbs is referred to as “Young Helmsley” but it’s clear that he’s referring to the gangster rapper, dropping song titles and albums to be transparent. 

Bonkers details how they met, the arguments they would have, the business deals they would strike, and how Bonkers was Gibbs’ 24/7 assistant and manager. He alleges that he was once in charge of everything for the rapper, even titling songs for him. The journey was incredibly hard as they waited for Gibbs’ hard work to finally pay off, with Bonkers claiming that he ended up filing for unemployment, settling for a wage that the rapper could pay him but that was not enough for him to comfortably live.


Vince Bucci/Getty Images

In the memoir, Bonkers speaks about how things changed after Gibbs released a video of him getting punched by his girlfriend right after the Chris BrownRihanna situation, which took away a publishing deal from them. That’s when things really started to go downhill for Bonkers.

If you’re looking to read more about Bonkers and the rise of Freddie Gibbs (from his perspective) then head over to Gibbs’ website right now because, as of this publication, it’s still taken over by his former manager.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93 525 7
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women
132
0
“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” Named Best Rap Album Ever By Rolling Stone
159
0
Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes To Angela Yee Over Gucci Mane Interview: “It’s Petty”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rittz F***** Up Day
146
0
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas No Flaggin
132
0
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Hands Up (Outlaws)
106
0
OMB Peezy Yeah
119
0
Da$h Feat. Rob Vicious Bussin
106
0
Redman Time 4 Sum Aksion
119
0
Lloyd They Don't Care
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Say You Love Me” Video
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man “Lemon” Video
146
0
Duffle Bag Buru Feat. Xanman “Quarterback” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women