Freddie Gibbs Given DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey After Chicago Bulls’ Big Win

Posted By on November 10, 2021

The “Alfredo” artist also linked up with Chance the Rapper at the Bulls vs. Nets game on Monday.

The Chicago Bulls have been on fire during this first stretch of the 2021-2022 NBA Season, and much of that can be attributed to the contributions of new Bulls players Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. With their help, the Zach LaVine-led team has improved drastically, improving their record over the first ten games from last year’s 4-6 to 7-3. It’s clearly a great time to be a Bulls fans, and some of Chicago’s biggest supporters were in attendance at the team’s recent statement win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

In fact, Freddie Gibbs, who has been documented as a lifelong Chicago Bulls fan, pulled up to the game, and in addition to getting to see his team win, he also linked up with DeMar DeRozan and Chance the Rapper.

Rapper Freddie Gibbs performs on stage during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following DeRozan’s 28 point performance, he met up with the Alfredo artist and gifted him his game-worn jersey. After they shake hands and part ways, Freddie Gibbs can be seen gazing at the jersey, and it definitely looks like the gesture means a lot to him. In another clip, Gibbs is seen joking with Chance the Rapper, and the two artists go back and forth over an alleged ticketing mixup.

Scroll down to check out some of the clips from Freddie Gibbs’ eventful night out at the Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets game earlier this week.

Via HNHH

