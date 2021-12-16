Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In “GTA Online: The Contract”

It has been an eventful week for Freddie Gibbs and not all of it has been good, but he’s closing out the week with a focus on his music. Following his alleged fight with Jim Jones at a fancy steakhouse in Miami, which prompted DJ Akademiks to taunt the rapper and celebrate on social media, Gangsta Gibbs has a couple of songs that are featured in the brand new update from GTA Online, called “The Contract.”

We previously reported that the rapper would be included in the game’s soundtrack, as well as Offset, YG, and more. Now that the update is officially live, hip-hop fans have been commenting on the new music, including six new songs from the legendary Dr. Dre. As for Gibbs’ contribution to the game, he’s got at least two songs on the soundtrack. One is called “Pick Up The Phone” featuring Juicy J and the other is “Miami Vice” featuring Pusha-T and Kevin Cossom.

The songs are presently only available in the game, but there’s a chance they get uploaded to streaming services at some point in the near future. Some users have also uploaded the tracks to YouTube, but those will surely get copyright strikes in no time.

If you’ve heard the two new Freddie Gibbs songs in GTA Online: The Contract, let us know what you think of them in the comments.



