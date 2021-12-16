Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” Review
53
0
Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In “GTA Online: The Contract”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2753
1
Papoose November
1800
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In “GTA Online: The Contract”

Posted By on December 16, 2021

Freddie Gibbs has two new songs in “GTA Online: The Contract” with features from Juicy J and Pusha-T.

It has been an eventful week for Freddie Gibbs and not all of it has been good, but he’s closing out the week with a focus on his music. Following his alleged fight with Jim Jones at a fancy steakhouse in Miami, which prompted DJ Akademiks to taunt the rapper and celebrate on social media, Gangsta Gibbs has a couple of songs that are featured in the brand new update from GTA Online, called “The Contract.”

We previously reported that the rapper would be included in the game’s soundtrack, as well as Offset, YG, and more. Now that the update is officially live, hip-hop fans have been commenting on the new music, including six new songs from the legendary Dr. Dre. As for Gibbs’ contribution to the game, he’s got at least two songs on the soundtrack. One is called “Pick Up The Phone” featuring Juicy J and the other is “Miami Vice” featuring Pusha-T and Kevin Cossom.

The songs are presently only available in the game, but there’s a chance they get uploaded to streaming services at some point in the near future. Some users have also uploaded the tracks to YouTube, but those will surely get copyright strikes in no time. 

If you’ve heard the two new Freddie Gibbs songs in GTA Online: The Contract, let us know what you think of them in the comments.


Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” Review
53 525 4
0
Warner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New Deal
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” Review
53
0
Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In “GTA Online: The Contract”
93
0
Warner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New Deal
159
0
Travis Scott Leading New Effort For Concert Safety
291
1
Watch Young Dolph’s “Celebration Of Life” Live Here
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Heaven
185
0
SAINt JHN The Best Part Of Life
106
0
Jacquees Feat. 2 Chainz Land Of The Free
304
0
Chris Webby Feat. DMX We Up
331
0
Rvssian & Future Feat. Lil Baby M&M
582
0
Kodak Black Love & War
834
0
Burna Boy Feat. WizKid B. D’OR
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1059
1
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
754
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” Review
Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In “GTA Online: The Contract”
Warner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New Deal