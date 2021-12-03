Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo

There are a couple of different cover artworks floating around on social media to promote the upcoming collaborative project from Birdman and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and one of them has elicited confusion from hundreds of rap fans, including Freddie Gibbs.

Last week, we crowned Freddie Gibbs as one of the biggest trolls in hip-hop and he proved why yet again on Friday, roasting Birdman and YoungBoy over a fan-made cover artwork for their project From Tha Bayou. The first single from the album, “Alligator Walk,” was released today, and folks on social media have been having fun reacting to a photo of Birdman and YoungBoy intercepted as one person, which appears to be a promotional photo used for the project.

“N***a asked me if this was me,” joked Gibbs on Twitter, sharing the picture of half of Birdman‘s face (with sunglasses) and YoungBoy’s visage (without glasses). It’s worth noting that this is not the cover artwork that will be used for the album — you can find that in the Instagram post above.

As people continue sharing their thoughts on the cover, check out a round-up of tweets below and let us know if you’re rocking with it.