Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take "Fire In The Booth" To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist
212
0
Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
Freddie Gibbs Previews New Song With Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Posted By on September 24, 2020

Gangsta Gibbs stays cooking up.

Freddie Gibbs has enough charisma and talent to mesh well with just about anyone.

The rapper has a tendency to work with a wide pool of producers from Kaytranada to Murda Beatz, not to mention his more well known work with Madlib and The Alchemist. Now he adds 2020’s star producer Hit-Boy into the mix.

Hit-Boy‘s work ethic this year has been incredible, notably producing Nas‘ King’s Disease and teasing a new album with Griselda’s Benny the Butcher

The two also link up with Big Sean, who is fresh off the release of Detroit 2 (which also featured plenty of Hit-Boy production) and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. 

Gibbs posted a video on Instagram in the wee hours of the morning that showed him and Sean in the studio together cooking up over a Hit-Boy beat.

“Million Dollars Million Followers bitch that’s not the same,” Gibbs wrote, referencing one of Sean’s bars from the clip.

The two bounce off each other effortlessly, trading bars over the bass heavy production. Given that Gibbs just signed a deal with Warner Records in June, it’s very possible that we could be seeing a big budget album with high profile collaborators in the near future.

Via HNHH

