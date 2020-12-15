Rap Basement

Freddie Gibbs Reacts To Being B.Dot’s Rapper Of The Year

Posted By on December 15, 2020

After B Dot Miller’s “Best Rappers Of The Year” list sparked a spirited debate on Clubhouse, Freddie Gibbs weighed in on some of the backlash.

Ah, lists. They tend to arrive around December, on publications such as our own (read our Hottest Albums Of 2020 right here), designed to capture a snapshot of the year in music at large. And for the most part, they tend to spark nothing but controversy. Of course, it’s impossible to please everybody, and attempting to paint an accurate objective breakdown is a truly Herculean task given the wide array of different styles active in the rap game. Yet every so often, publications and journalists alike stir the pot with their year-end lists, as B Dot Miller of Rap Radar proved with his recent “Best Rappers Of 2020” list.

Freddie Gibbs

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With a top-three that includes Freddie Gibbs, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher (as well-deserving a trifecta as ever there was), B Dot’s list found itself at the center of a spirited debate on Clubhouse. With many opinions centering around the order and the possible snubs, it didn’t take long for the discourse surrounding B Dot’s list to get downright passionate. Freddie Gibbs himself made sure to offer up a few thoughts on the matter, laughing at how his inclusion at the top may have ruffled a few notable feathers.

“Damn @bdottm U got these niggaz ready to smoke me today,” he captions, having a chuckle on Instagram. “I love it.#AlbumoftheYearBitch Is U Big mad or little mad?” Clearly, Freddie seems to be enjoying basking in the year-end accolades, though you think the man would be used to them by now. After all, it wasn’t long ago that Bandana was earning him similar praise, albeit without the Grammy Nomination. Check out Gibbs’ taunting words below, and sound off if you believe that B Dot hit the nail on the head. 

Via HNHH

