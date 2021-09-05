Rap Basement

Freddie Gibbs Reacts To Kanye West Claiming GD On “Life Of The Party”

Posted By on September 5, 2021

The holiest gangsta.

The Kanye West and Drake Cold War continues to escalate and we are all just watching the fallout. Since Donda and Certified Lover Boy both dropped within a week of each other, it lined Kanye and Drake up for a battle of brilliance. There was no doubt that Drake would outsell Kanye— Drizzy’s last album Scorpion sold over 700k its first week— however, the quality of their projects was the main focus of the battle.

Both ‘Ye and Drizzy fans are firmly in their respective corners, while many fans of both artists find both projects underwhelming. That is, until Drake leaked ‘Ye’s diss against him, called “Life of The Party.” The track, which features Andre 3000, is being hailed as better than both Drake and Kanye’s albums entirely. Although the Drake jabs only take up a couple of bars on the sprawling track, “Life of The Party” will be forever remembered as a diss record.


Rich Fury/Getty Images

On the record, Kanye raps, “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi / Told Drake don’t play with me, on GD /And he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a “W-Y-D” / You better hit me with, “Yes sir, I’m writing everything you need.” 

Freddie Gibbs decided to weigh in on Kanye’s GD call out, tweeting “GD Jakes ð.” The flip on T.D. Jakes, the famous bishop, earned a string of laughter from social media users. 

Via HNHH

