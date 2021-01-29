Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
40
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12269
1
Wiz Khalifa
1787
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats

Posted By on January 29, 2021

With a new Uber freestyle, Freddie Gibbs proves that he’s incapable of not rapping over Madlib beats the moment they reach his ears.

It’s no secret that Freddie Gibbs is one of the game’s top tier lyricists, with ample evidence having been presented over recent years. And while many are rightfully awestruck by his pen game, his off-the-dome ability deserves some praise as well. Rare though it may be that Freddie goes off top, he recently shared a few quick clips of a recent backseat freestyle, one that took place during a recent Uber ride. Recent because the beats in question came from Madlib’s brand new album Sound Ancestors, which you can and should peep right here. 

Freddie Gibbs

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

“Freestyled in an Uber over some @madlib shit from his new album out today,” writes Gangsta Gibbs, sharing a few gems for the Piñata and Bandana enthusiasts. In the first of two clips, Gibbs can be heard firing off some spontaneous raps; while they’re not quite as refined as his usual bars, they are plenty of slick flows and clever quotables to be found. “Bang bang skeet-skeet, sell dope on the street, Gangsta Gibbs ridin’ with the muthafuckin’ 50 fleet,” he raps. At some point, somebody mentions Battlecat, leaving us wondering as to whether the west coast producer was in attendance for Gangsta Gibbs’ performance. “Where that n***a Battlecat?” raps Freddie. “Fuck n***as don’t want to battle rap.”

The session continues with the second clip, as Gibbs reflects on a time his mother caught him smoking weed back in the day. “Fuck school, Kane train I’m too fuckin’ cool,” he spits. “Sellin’ yay, fuck a GPA, muthafucka a GPA / cause my shit was round like 2.0 / but I still had a bad ho / I took a bad bitch to the prom, Freddie Kane out here slangin’ bombs / Freddie Kane out here sellin’ crack / bust a nut on my fuckin’ babysitter’s back.”

Check out the clips below, and marvel at the fact that even when he’s going off the dome in a low-stakes environment, Gibbs’ chemistry with Madlib remains off the charts

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
40 525 3
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
40
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats
106
0
Jhené Aiko Stuns In A Seductive Black Sequin Two Piece
132
0
Trippie Redd’s New Album “Neon Shark” Fully Leaks: Report
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bankroll Freddie Add It Up
119
0
2KBABY Rounds
79
0
Lil Durk Kanye Krazy
66
0
Jpegmafia FIX URSELF!
119
0
Nechie & Gunna Stackin It
106
0
Mario Judah & Tes X It's Time To Rock
159
0
Megan Thee Stallion Body (Joel Corry Remix)
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
185
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats