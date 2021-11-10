Freddie Gibbs Teases “SSS” With List Of Confirmed Producers

There are several new albums that fans are anticipating in the fourth quarter including Freddie Gibbs‘ next body of work. The Gary, Indiana rapper has been rather lowkey, with the exception of a few singles and features, since the top of 2021. It was a busy year for him nonetheless that included a Grammy nomination for Alfredo and his movie debut in Down With The King. Still, fans have been hoping that he comes through with new heat before the year comes to a close.



Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

SSS, which stands for Soul Sold Separately, looks like it could be arriving in the near future. The rapper has shared a list of producers that he’s enlisted for the project, and shared photos of himself locked in with a slew of artists including Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia. No official tracklist has been revealed but Gibbs has confirmed several of the producers that will appear on the project.

Gibbs will be reuniting with both Madlib and The Alchemist on SSS while producers like Boi-1da, Pharrell, and more have also secured placements on the project. Even though he hasn’t announced a release date for the project, Gibbs described the project as AOTY-worthy.

“Madlib, Alchemist, Boi 1da, Pharrell, Jake One, DJ Paul, Justice League, Working On Dying, Seven Thomas, Tay Keith, Kaytranada, Bizness Boi… I got the best album of the year,” Gibbs tweeted, though he later admitted to forgetting to add Kenny Beats to the list. As for the features, Gibbs said that it’ll only be revealed with the tracklist before taking a jab at DJ Akademiks. “I named the producers first because they established the vibe. I’ll give u the features on the track list #SSS #FuckAkademiks,” he tweeted.