Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

L.A. Rapper Ketchy The Great Passes Away Following Car Accident: Report
79
0
Kandi Burruss Defends T.I. & “Sister” Tiny: “They’re Like Family To Me”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13023
1
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1297
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fredo Bang Denies Beefing With NBA YoungBoy: “I Wish Him The Best”

Posted By on February 15, 2021

He believes that certain fans on social media thrive on seeing rappers at odds with one another.

When Hip Hop and Rap beefs are executed on wax, fans receive hard bars on controversial tracks that go down in music history. However, some fanbases thrive on pitting artists against each other for amusement and often, we, unfortunately, see violence or even death as a result. It’s unclear just how long there was rumored animosity between Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang and NBA YoungBoy, but we’ve watched it play out on social media. There have been insults thrown and allegations made, but Fredo insists that he doesn’t have issues with the Top rapper.

During his interview with Supa Cindy and Jill Strada for 99Jamz in Miami, Fredo Bang was asked if he and NBA YoungBoy were at odds. “I ain’t got no beef with him,” said the rapper. “It be social media—I feel like fans, they find it more entertaining for people to be into it than people to just be cool. I feel like a lot of that come from that.”

“I wish him the best,” he continued. “Especially coming from where I come from, like, somebody else come from where I come from make it. All that [does] is give me hope like I can do it, too. So, I appreciate him for gettin’ on and lettin’ me know I can do it, too.” Fredo isn’t the only rapper to speak out against the power of social media and fans using it create tension between artists. Listen to his clip below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 99JAMZ (@99jamzmiami)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

L.A. Rapper Ketchy The Great Passes Away Following Car Accident: Report
79 525 6
0
Kandi Burruss Defends T.I. & “Sister” Tiny: “They’re Like Family To Me”
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

L.A. Rapper Ketchy The Great Passes Away Following Car Accident: Report
79
0
Kandi Burruss Defends T.I. & “Sister” Tiny: “They’re Like Family To Me”
185
0
Rakim Regrets Treating Fellow Emcees Like Enemies: “That’s All I Knew”
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Fans Want To Know Who She’s Dating After She Says “My Boo Loves Me”
119
0
Fredo Bang Denies Beefing With NBA YoungBoy: “I Wish Him The Best”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
93
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
119
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
185
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
146
0
Big L Put It On
199
0
Kalan.FrFr Feat. Mozzy No Love
106
0
Yelawolf & Caskey Feat. DJ Paul Open
185
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

L.A. Rapper Ketchy The Great Passes Away Following Car Accident: Report
Kandi Burruss Defends T.I. & “Sister” Tiny: “They’re Like Family To Me”
Rakim Regrets Treating Fellow Emcees Like Enemies: “That’s All I Knew”