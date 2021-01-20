Rap Basement

Fredo Santana Protege Baby CEO Reportedly Dead

Posted By on January 20, 2021

Memphis rapper Baby CEO reportedly passed away on the 3-year anniversary of his mentor Fredo Santana’s death.

Tuesday (January 19) marked the 3-year anniversary of Fredo Santana’s death. The Chicago native was in the process of becoming one of the biggest things in hip-hop, taking a team of up-and-coming stars under his wing. One of the young men that he helped was Memphis rapper Baby CEO, who reportedly passed away this week.

“RIP Baby CEO” began trending on Twitter shortly after news broke from popular rap media outlets, including No Jumper. Not much information is available regarding the reported death of Baby CEO. The rapper was reportedly 20-years-old. He has often been dubbed a “protege” of Fredo Santana, signing to the rapper and working with Savage Squad Records. 

Tribute messages have poured in from other rappers, including Ugly God, D Savage, and others. Baby CEO’s fans are also flooding his comments section on Instagram and Twitter with heartfelt condolences to the rapper’s family, friends, team, and other fans. 

We will keep you posted on any details regarding the passing of Baby CEO. Rest in peace.

This comes just days after a Staten Island producer, Jahade Chancey, was gunned down by two armed men who rushed into his studio. The two suspects have not been arrested as police are still searching for them. Read more here.

[via]

Via HNHH

