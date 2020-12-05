Fredro Starr Wishes There Were More Platforms Like “Verzuz” For Artists

We may be entering a new year soon, but theVerzuz hype isn’t subsiding. The idea may have existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was during the quarantine that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz gave the world Verzuz. We’ve watched some of our favorite artists’ match-up as they play their favorite hits, and while Onyx rapper Fredro Starr would like to have his time on the series, he also wishes that there were other similar platforms for artists so that Verzuz didn’t monopolize that space.



Al Pereira / Contributor / Getty Images

“I think that would be perfect, Onyx and M.O.P,” the rapper told the Murder Master Music Show. “I’m cool with Fame and Billy that’s our peoples. Some dudes in Hip Hop, you cool with, you click with them… I wanted to do a Verzuz against M.O.P. because they came out when we came out. They represent Brooklyn we represent Queens but we had that same energy almost. That early ’90s, that rough, unfiltered, no f*ckin’ gold chains on, just straight hardcore… It would be a good Verzuz battle, I’ll put it like that. It would be crazy.”

“I think there be another platform ’cause, Verzuz can only do so much, Verzuz can only do but so much and if they are selecting everything, then there is other artists I’m sure would wanna do it,” Fredro Starr continued. “So, I think there should be more platforms to do that besides Verzuz. I think there should be other platforms so hopefully, somebody jump to it and we get to do that battle.”

Starr said he wasn’t sure that Swizz and Timbaland would sign off on an Onyx v. M.O.P. match. “I know Swizz is a big fan of Onyx but I never met Timbaland so I don’t know.”

Check out Fredro Starr sharing his opinion below. Would you want to see more platforms mirroring Verzuz for different genres and subgenres?