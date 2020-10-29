Rap Basement

Freeway Announces The Death Of His Son

Posted By on October 29, 2020

Philadelphia rapper Freeway has confirmed the tragic death of his son, penning a powerful message on his Instagram page.

Earlier this morning, Philadelphia rapper Freeway took to Instagram to announce the tragic death of his son, penning an emotional dedication alongside a family picture. “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt,” he writes. “Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promised the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen. Please make dua for him & my family.”

Freeway

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

The news was met with support from the hip-hop community, with Ebro Darden, DJ Premier, Rockwilder, Erick Sermon, and many more sharing their condolences. At this time, further details surrounding the circumstances of his son’s death are unknown. In his life, he was a rising rapper named SnowHadd, who recently released a new drill single called “It’s SnowHadd.”

His Instagram feed features several pictures of him and his father, including one captioned “Told @phillyfreeway I need a deal I got my foot up in the door.” Six days ago, he shared another picture representing “Roc La Familiar,” a clear sign that he respected and appreciated his father’s musical legacy. Now, his comments are filled with those still reeling from the news of his death, with many echoing Freeway‘s lead and looking to Allah for comfort. 

We’d like to send our condolences to Freeway and his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace to the young man. 

Via HNHH

