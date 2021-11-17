Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
159
0
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1694
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”

Posted By on November 16, 2021

French Montana’s album was initially scheduled to drop ast week.

French Montana has been moving with a chip on his shoulder. After delivering countless hits as the main artist and a feature throughout his career, the rapper recently faced a significant amount of hate towards his catalog. Fans have been trolling French and the response to it was the announcement of his next studio album, They Got Amnesia.


Jesse Grant/Getty Images 

People have been curious to hear what French Montana would deliver on his next project. Whether they’re fans or not, French Montana has infinite resources and relationships with world-class talent that help bring the Bronx rapper’s vision to life. They Got Amnesia includes appearances from Drake, Kodak Black, Doja Cat, and many more. The album was expected to drop on Nov. 12th — last Friday — though it was nowhere to be found on streaming services, nor was there much an explanation for its absence except for the apparent blame that Doja Cat took on. 


Nonetheless, the campaign for They Got Amnesia continues with a new release date set. French took to social media today where he announced the album would be arriving on Friday, Nov. 19th along with a few snippets off of the project. 

With French’s forthcoming project set to drop on Friday, we’re excited to hear what he comes up with. Check out both snippets below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 



Via HNHH

Latest Featured

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
159 525 12
0
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
159
0
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
146
0
French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”
159
0
W Magazine Attempts To Pull Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Cover After Astroworld Fest
172
0
Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Cozz Addicted
119
0
Maxwell OFF
199
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
199
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
172
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
238
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
185
0
Kenny Muney Backend Freestyle
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
185
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
199
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”