French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”

French Montana has been moving with a chip on his shoulder. After delivering countless hits as the main artist and a feature throughout his career, the rapper recently faced a significant amount of hate towards his catalog. Fans have been trolling French and the response to it was the announcement of his next studio album, They Got Amnesia.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

People have been curious to hear what French Montana would deliver on his next project. Whether they’re fans or not, French Montana has infinite resources and relationships with world-class talent that help bring the Bronx rapper’s vision to life. They Got Amnesia includes appearances from Drake, Kodak Black, Doja Cat, and many more. The album was expected to drop on Nov. 12th — last Friday — though it was nowhere to be found on streaming services, nor was there much an explanation for its absence except for the apparent blame that Doja Cat took on.





Nonetheless, the campaign for They Got Amnesia continues with a new release date set. French took to social media today where he announced the album would be arriving on Friday, Nov. 19th along with a few snippets off of the project.

With French’s forthcoming project set to drop on Friday, we’re excited to hear what he comes up with. Check out both snippets below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.





