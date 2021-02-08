French Montana Bet A Quarter Million On Tom Brady

When one has secured as many bags as French Montana, one can afford to engage in a little bit of high-stakes gambling. In fact, many rappers have taken to the adrenaline-fueled rush of sports betting, often placing gargantuan wagers in the hopes of securing a relatively low-effort bag. For French Montana, it would appear that the fortunes were in his favor during last night’s Super Bowl, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soundly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs — securing Tom Brady his seventh ring in the process.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Evidently, French Montana reasoned that Brady was forever a safe bet, regardless of the Jersey he sports. So much so that he put up two hundred-and fifty-thousand on Brady’s victory — a victory that was officially secured last night, guaranteeing that Montana went on to win big. “I just put up two hundred and fifty thousand on my dawg Brady,” he says, in a clip shared by Akademiks. “We ain’t playing — bring it home, baby!”

Though it’s unknown as to how much he ultimately pulled in, it’s clear that Montana will be laughing all the way to the bank this morning. Clearly, his trust in Tom Brady was well-founded; no matter how you may feel about the legendary quarterback, but it’s hard not to appreciate his prowess on the field. Congratulations to Tampa Bay on their big win, and French Montana for his astute and lucrative bit of sports gambling.