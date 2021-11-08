Rap Basement

French Montana Drops “They Got Amnesia” Tracklist Ft. Drake, Lil Durk & More

Posted By on November 8, 2021

Drake, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, and more will appear on French Montana’s forthcoming album.

French Montana has been thriving off of the negativity lately. While French has faced his fair share of slander throughout his career, the recent narrative surrounding his contributions to the game has been doubted. It seems that he’s now ready to prove his naysayers wrong with his next studio album, They Got Amnesia — a title inspired by a meme of Squid Game asking fans to list five of Montana’s solo hits.


 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

With the project expected to drop on Friday, Nov. 12th, French finally dropped the tracklist for the project and he brought a slew of collaborators along to help him. 

French kept his promise with a brand new collaboration alongside Drake titled, “Splash Brothers.” Rick Ross and John Legend join the Bronx rapper on “Touch The Sky.” French also has a new song with Kodak Balck that they debuted at Rolling Loud titled, “Mopstick.”

Other artists set to appear on the project are Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, Latto, Coi Leray, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, and more.

Check out the entire tracklist below and sound off in the comments with which song you’re anticipating the most.

  1. ICU
  2. How You King
  3. FWMGAB
  4. I Don’t Really Care
  5. Splash Brothers ft. Drake
  6. Touch The Sky ft. John Legend & Rick Ross
  7. Mopstick ft. Kodak Black
  8. Stuck In The Jungle ft. Pop Smoke & Lil Durk
  9. Panicking ft. Fivio Foreign
  10. Handstand ft. Doja Cat & Saweetie
  11. The Paper
  12. Tonight Only
  13. Didn’t Get Far ft. Fabolous
  14. Business
  15. Push Start ft. Coi Leray
  16. Striptease ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Latto
  17. Bag Season ft. Lil Tjay
  18. Prayer (Skit)
  19. Appreciate Everything
  20. Losing Weight
  21. FWMGAB (Remix) ft. Moneybagg Yo ** Bonus track


Via HNHH

