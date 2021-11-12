Rap Basement

French Montana Fails To Drop New Album On Release Date: Fans React

Posted By on November 12, 2021

French Montana said he was dropping his new album on Friday, but it never arrived.

So… where’s that French Montana album? The New York rapper previously announced that his upcoming studio album, titled They Got Amnesia, would be coming out on Friday, November 12. That day has arrived and the project has not been uploaded to any digital streaming services. Maybe French ended up getting amnesia and forgot he was supposed to drop the album?

Fans are wondering about the status of French Montana’s new album, which was previously announced to be coming out today. Featuring Drake, Pop Smoke, MoneyBagg Yo, Coi Leray, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, and more, They Got Amnesia was announced a few weeks ago when French noticed that music fans were disrespecting him and his catalog of hits on social media. He went off on a tangent about how “they got amnesia” over all of the bangers he’s provided over the last decade and a bit, but his new music failed to drop on time.

“MY BEST WORK ! SEE YALL FRIDAY,” previously said French on Instagram.

In a teaser video for their upcoming music video, Doja Cat told French that she would be stopping his album release unless they dropped the video at the same time. Do you think she actually has that pull? Is she the reason why They Got Amnesia isn’t on streaming yet?

“@dojacat pulled up on me on my bday to let me know this album aint dropping on nov 12 till this video is done,” tweeted French a few days ago. “Can’t argue with the queen juheeeardddd STAY TUNED!”

Let us know what you think. We will keep you posted on the updated release date, as well as French’s statement on why the album never dropped.

Via HNHH

