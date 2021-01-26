Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11700
1
Wiz Khalifa
1654
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

French Montana Has A Jay-Z Collaboration Coming

Posted By on January 26, 2021

French Montana confirms that he’s sitting on a Jay-Z collaboration, informing DJ Semtex’s “Hip-Hop Raised Me” podcast that they’re going “back and forth.”

French Montana might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the rapper is more than okay with that. In fact, few artists boast Montana’s sheer level of confidence, to the point where he went so far as to challenge Kendrick Lamar to a full-blown battle of hits. Suffice it to say, French has managed to endear himself to plenty of emcees, having collaborated with no shortage of lyricists like Drake, Rick Ross, Wale, Big Sean, and more. Yet all this time, the proper Jay-Z collaboration has proved elusive — at least, until now. 

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

HipHopNMore caught a clip from DJ Semtex’s Hip-Hop Raised Me podcast, during which French confirmed that he has finally secured the Jay-Z vocals on one of his songs, marking the first time the two moguls have connected for a duet on wax. “The only person I haven’t worked with yet and we just found the song – I mean, I worked with him on other people’s songs, but me and him never had like, you know, one of the Montana hook,” is Jay-Z. And we finally found the song…so you know, you got the news first!” he said. “So we just finally found song me and him been going back and forth, so hopefully that’ll go down.”

It’s unclear as to whether or not The Jigga Man and French’s collaboration will arrive at some point this year, though don’t be surprised to see French step up and deliver the goods. Though many have been critical of Montana’s recent output, the thought of him spitting some New York Coke Boy bars alongside one of the hip-hop greats is certainly promising. Do you want to hear French and Jay-Z spitting some back and forth bars?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66 525 5
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
66
0
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
132
0
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up
159
0
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Drives Off In McLaren In Shootout Video Released From October Arrest
146
0
Boosie Badazz Says C-Murder Is Innocent & Explains Why He Needs To Be Pardoned
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bodega BAMZ The King
93
0
FKA Twigs Feat. Headie One & Fred again... Don't Judge Me
53
0
Ponzo Houdini Another Day In The Life
53
0
Doe Boy Mr. Postman
66
0
COLOM81AN Feat. Donato Hillside
93
0
CJ BOP
172
0
M Huncho Overpriced Freestyle
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
225
0
Higher
119
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Metro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New Music
6 Dogs Reportedly Dead At 21
Drake Pitched Timbaland On This Verzuz Match-Up