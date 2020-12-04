Rap Basement

French Montana & Jim Jones Have Agreed To Appear Together On “Verzuz”

Posted By on December 3, 2020

After over a decade of beefing, the two artists have made amends and want their time in the “Verzuz” light.

This season of Verzuz started out with a bang, but Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and their team have many surprises in store. Millions of people tuned in to see Gucci Mane and Jeezy lay their past hostility to rest after 15 years of scathing lyrics and threats, and Keyshia Cole announced yesterday that she has a Verzuz in the works. French Montana is looking to make an appearance, as well, and he has his eyes set on his former foe Jim Jones.

Earlier this year at the inception of Verzuz, French made controversial comments stating that he had more hits than Kendrick Lamar. He was recently asked if he still believes he could take K-Dot in a Verzuz battle but it doesn’t seem that he’s interested in facing off with the TDE rapper. “I think that was like, a last year thing,” French Montana told Complex‘s Speedy Morman.

“I think I wanna go against Jim Jones,” he continued. “Since we did beef, I think it’s something we should do. I spoke to him yesterday. I think that would be something that, you know what I’m saying, since we just squashed that beef. Shoutout to Jim Jones… We had a beef that was over 15 years of straight nonsense. I think that would be a better Verzuz that would make more sense.”

French Montana, Jim Jones, Speedy Morman, Complex, Verzuz
Eugene Gologursky / Stringer / Getty Images

When asked if a hit-for-hit battle would really make sense with the Dipset emcee, French doubled down. However, Morman continued to question if Jones could withstand French’s hits one-on-one and “didn’t buy” that it was a fair match-up. “Let’s ask the fans,” said French. “He could play joints off the Dipset album.”

Montana added that the Verzuz could definitely happen because Jones has already agreed to make an appearance. Would you tune in to this one? Do you think it’s a good match? 

Via HNHH

