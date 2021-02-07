Rap Basement

James Corden Tries To Help The Weeknd With Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Performance
Lil Durk, H.E.R. & Summer Walker Hold Down Our "R&B Season" Playlist
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Wiz Khalifa
French Montana & Rick Ross Hit Up A Florida Club With CJ

Posted By on February 7, 2021

The trio got lit together in a Florida nightclub.

French Montana and Rick Ross have a friendship dating all the way back to when the label head signed the Morrocan-born artist to his Maybach Music Group imprint through a joint venture with Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records. Since then, the duo has maintained a strong friendship. Super Bowl Weekend is regarded as a time by many to turn up with your friends as you tune in to the big game. For the rich and famous, the same things go on–obviously on a much larger scale.

Ahead of the football match, Montana and Ross linked up at a nightclub in Tampa to turn up together, even welcoming Staten Island native CJ on stage to perform his hit latest hit “BOP.” In the footage taken by Montana, CJ and Ross can be seen hitting the stage in front of a large crowd. With Super Bowl weekend upon us and the Buccaneers set to play later this evening, there are celebrity-hosted events happening all over the city. 

As is the case for many of the packed shows celebs have hosted and performed at during the pandemic, most people in the crowd did not have any type of face coverings on despite the state topping over 1 million confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. 

Montana seems to be pretty excited about the upcoming game tonight, betting a whopping $250,000 on Tom Brady leading his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to victory. “TOMPA 250 k on Tom brady Tampa energy,” he captioned a video post on Instagram announcing his massive wager. Hopefully, Brady will pull through tonight. 

[via]
Via HNHH

