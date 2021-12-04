Rap Basement

French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”

Posted By on December 4, 2021

Southwest T praises French Montana after the rapper called “BMF” his “favorite sh*t.”

The feud between 50 Cent and French Montanawas sparked over something as petty as the year a Bugatti was released. While the two have publicly traded shots back-and-forth ever since, it appears that French doesn’t harbor any type of negative energy towards Fif after breezing through Starz’ BMF.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

French Montana is fresh off of the release of his latest project, They Got Amnesia and recently sat down with the good folks at Drink Champs for an in-depth conversation about his career. On the topic of 50 Cent, French Montana explained that he has no beef with the fellow New Yorker off of the strength of Fif’s television empire.

“Man, let me tell you something. Me, I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped this BMF joint. That’s my favorite shit,” he said. “Whatever me and 50 ever had — shout out to 50. Yeah, me and him, everything is over after BMF. That’s the best work ever.”


While 50 Cent has yet to respond, Southwest T chimed in on French’s comments. He shared the clip on his Instagram page where he expressed his appreciation for French’s maturity.

“Much love and Major Respect @frenchmontana thanks for the shout out but more so thanks for being the bigger man because we need to lead by example the youth is always watching #bmf #263 changing lives,” he wrote.

Maybe, we’ll see French Montana appear in some sort of fashion in season 2 of BMF. Check French’s full Drink Champs episode below. 

Via HNHH

