French Montana Speaks Candidly About Drug Use: “I Feel Like 90% Of Musicians On That”

In a new cover story interview for XXL, French Montana got honest about his unhealthy relationship and dependency on illicit substances to keep him actively engaged and enthusiastic while touring music. In the interview, he revealed that he has been working on releasing a documentary in the new year following his life journey from first moving to the Bronx to becoming a multi-platinum selling artist. The documentary will also touch on the rapper’s week-long stint in the ICU, which he divulged on further.

French explains the health scare where he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after being drained from performing in five different countries in just one week. When he was first hospitalized, reports that he experienced cardiac issues, stomach pains and an elevated heart rate before being admitted to the ICU were made public. He confesses it was “a combination of a lot of things: being fatigued, dehydrated, you know, losing myself chasing money, chasing the wrong things.” By the time French returned to his home in Los Angeles, he collapsed. “Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom.”

The “Pop That” rapper admits that he would take an Adderall when he wanted to stay up and Percocets for when he needed pain relief, which ultimately became a bad habit for him and then it ended up being an addiction. “I feel like 90 percent of musicians on that,” he explains.

“It was just overdoing something for too long,” French continues. “And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high. People seen I was out of control, not me, you know what I’m saying? ’Cause, you know, it’s almost like, you know, working out. You don’t see you getting big ’cause you see yourself every day. It’s the same thing with you being out of control.”

Check out the clip below for the full interview with French.

