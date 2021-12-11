Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
172
0
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2528
1
Papoose November
1390
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials

Posted By on December 10, 2021

The rapper reportedly sat through 13 meetings with representatives to chat about how the epidemic has swept through Hip Hop.

Substance abuse has run rampant through the Hip Hop community. We’ve lost several artists over the years to accidental overdoses, while others have watched their careers fold due to their addictions. Those who have survived harrowing experiences have come forward to share their stories, including French Montana who was hospitalized back in 2019.

Since that time, the rapper has shared that he has decided to live a healthier, more sober lifestyle, and he’s taking his concerns about opioid abuse to Capitol Hill.

“He wanted to come here to talk about the opioid epidemic sweeping through the country, especially disproportionately hitting the African American community,” Mike Rubino, a representative for Montana, told The Hill. He added that French spoke “very candidly about his own sobriety” while also detailing his new effort, Pure. 

Rubino said the effort will mirror how Montana “managed to get sober and it’s for people that want to get sober in a more unconventional way that doesn’t involve taking more drugs.”

“He’s also spoken to people about immigration as an issue as a naturalized citizen,” the representative. “He went through the entire process and just feels that there’s an onerous burden put on people who want to do things the right way and it’s too long and lengthy of a process.”

Additionally, Montana spoke with several politicians during 13 meetings about how he can maximize his platform to help spread awareness about pressing issues. Those officials included “Reps. Shontel Brown (D-O.H.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.), Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.), Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), Byron Donald (R-Fla.), Ben Cline (R-Va.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.). He also met with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
172 525 13
0
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
172
0
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
132
0
French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials
225
0
Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report
278
0
Drake Celebrates “Free Larry Hoover” Concert With Kanye’s “I Wonder” Lyrics
371
0
More News

Trending Songs

Earl Sweatshirt Feat. Armand Hammer Tabula Rasa
185
0
Russ Russ LA Leakers Freestyle #125
291
0
Preme Feat. Swae Lee Hopscotch
212
0
RZA Feat. Flatbush Zombies Plug Addicts
199
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Birdman Stuck With Me
199
0
Cousin Stizz Blessings
238
0
DJ Premier Feat. 2 Chainz Mortgage Free
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
265
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
251
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists “Trash”
French Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With Officials