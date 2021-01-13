Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
79
0
Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1032
0
Wiz Khalifa
993
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle

Posted By on January 12, 2021

Flex explains his Drizzy v. Hov stance while also revealing that Drake’s 2009 freestyle on his show years ago wasn’t written by the rapper.

They’re two of the most successful and admired rap moguls in the game, but their catalogs have once again been pitted against each other. Recently, we reported on FatBoy SSE weighing in on Drake and Jay-Z‘s influence as he stated that Drizzy was a bigger artist than Hov. Years ago, reported reference tracks for Drake surfaced and caused controversy for the OVO rapper, and in a recent interview, Funk Flex stated that Drizzy would be the greatest rapper of all time had that not happened.

Funk Flex, Drake, Jay-Z, Gillie, Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“He’s too versatile, his melodies, he has the bars, and he had the songs,” Flex said while on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “If those reference tracks had never happened, Drake would have been my favorite artist of all time.” He was asked if that was his choice over Jay-Z. “He would have surpassed Jay-Z in my book. If there was no reference [tracks].”

He was repeatedly questioned and Flex doubled down that he believes Drake is better than Jay-Z, but “the reference tracks changed me.”  Elsewhere he spoke about Drake‘s infamous 2009 Hot 97 freestyle where the rapper was criticized for not memorizing his lines or spitting bars off the top of his head. “You know that freestyle where Drake’s reading off the Blackberry? Imma tell you a story to that I never told nobody,” said Flex.

“Me and Drake, we practiced that verse in the room already. He didn’t need the Blackberry because we practiced in the room with no Blackberry. So, when the camera came out, he pulled out the Blackberry,” he said. “You wanna know why? Because as a rapper, if you look at a guy with a Blackberry you go, oh, he must have wrote those words.”

“He already knew the words when me and him were practicing in the room,” Flex continued. “‘Oh, the camera’s out? Let me show you this Blackberry as if I wrote these rhymes.’ He didn’t write those freestyle rhymes on my show! I knew he didn’t write it.” Watch Drake’s 2009 freestyle above and check out clips form Flex’s interview below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Duane Farley (@iamdf)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
79 525 6
0
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s “Verzuz” Gets Date: “Rain, Sleet… Let’s Go”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
79
0
Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
132
0
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s “Verzuz” Gets Date: “Rain, Sleet… Let’s Go”
146
0
Lana Del Rey Calls Out Media Outlets For Their Coverage Of Her Trump Comments
199
0
Snoop Dogg & Eminem Make Peace
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nyck Caution Feat. Denzel Curry Bad Day
66
0
Doe Boy & Veeze NCAA
119
0
Ashnikko Feat. Kelis Deal With It
66
0
Asiahn My World
146
0
will.i.am American Dream
172
0
Blacc Zacc Feat. Lul Eli Plenty Bad Bitches
106
0
NO1-NOAH Ridin For My Love
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

French Montana Feat. Jack Harlow, Lil Durk “Hot Boy Bling” Video
146
0
King Von “Armed & Dangerous” Video
185
0
Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
490
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Royce Da 5’9″ Tells Ebro He Was “Embarrassed” By Grammy Nod After Criticizing Awards
Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle
Keyshia Cole & Ashanti’s “Verzuz” Gets Date: “Rain, Sleet… Let’s Go”