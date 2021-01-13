Funk Flex Argues Drake Is Better Than Jay-Z, Claims Drizzy Didn’t Write Infamous Freestyle

They’re two of the most successful and admired rap moguls in the game, but their catalogs have once again been pitted against each other. Recently, we reported on FatBoy SSE weighing in on Drake and Jay-Z‘s influence as he stated that Drizzy was a bigger artist than Hov. Years ago, reported reference tracks for Drake surfaced and caused controversy for the OVO rapper, and in a recent interview, Funk Flex stated that Drizzy would be the greatest rapper of all time had that not happened.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“He’s too versatile, his melodies, he has the bars, and he had the songs,” Flex said while on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “If those reference tracks had never happened, Drake would have been my favorite artist of all time.” He was asked if that was his choice over Jay-Z. “He would have surpassed Jay-Z in my book. If there was no reference [tracks].”

He was repeatedly questioned and Flex doubled down that he believes Drake is better than Jay-Z, but “the reference tracks changed me.” Elsewhere he spoke about Drake‘s infamous 2009 Hot 97 freestyle where the rapper was criticized for not memorizing his lines or spitting bars off the top of his head. “You know that freestyle where Drake’s reading off the Blackberry? Imma tell you a story to that I never told nobody,” said Flex.

“Me and Drake, we practiced that verse in the room already. He didn’t need the Blackberry because we practiced in the room with no Blackberry. So, when the camera came out, he pulled out the Blackberry,” he said. “You wanna know why? Because as a rapper, if you look at a guy with a Blackberry you go, oh, he must have wrote those words.”

“He already knew the words when me and him were practicing in the room,” Flex continued. “‘Oh, the camera’s out? Let me show you this Blackberry as if I wrote these rhymes.’ He didn’t write those freestyle rhymes on my show! I knew he didn’t write it.” Watch Drake’s 2009 freestyle above and check out clips form Flex’s interview below.