Future Calls Himself Bigger Than Jay-Z In The Streets

It’s been a quiet year for Future. While he’s laid down several incredible guest features this year, including his contributions to Berner‘s “Draped Up,” he hasn’t dropped off a single project. It’s odd, considering that he typically averages a few bodies of work per year. However, that might just be a sign that he’s been steadily cooking up for 2022.



Last week, the rapper brought out Kanye West as his special guest at Rolling Loud. This occurred just days after Ye and Drake formally squashed their beef in Los Angeles during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. However, Ye has yet to perform at Rolling Loud, nor have many artists who typically perform at the festival have the pull to bring out the Chicago legend on stage. Future did, though.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” he tweeted at the wee hours of the morning. One might even look at that as a response to Young Thug who jokingly called out his Super Slimey collaborator for not allowing anyone else “to make history.”

“Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh,” Future added.

Future was certainly in his bag last night when he issued several tweets regarding his legendary status. However, he took it a step further when he declared himself as a more prominent figure than the Almighty Hov in the streets. “In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy,” he wrote. “100M’s not the goal anymore.”

While Future and Jay have collaborated in the past, the Atlanta rapper did previously take issue with Hov’s slight jab on 4:44, which several Twitter users made note of.

It’s unclear what prompted Future’s tweets but evidently, he was feeling himself. Perhaps, he was still on a high from his performance in Saudi Arabia. Check out clips of that below.