Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond

November 21, 2021

It took less than two years for “Life Is Good” to go Diamond.

This week has been very kind to Future. Along with celebrating his 38th birthday with a mafia-themed part and a private Dave & Buster’s party, Future achieved a huge milestone for his 2020 hit single.

Last night, Future’s manager Dwight Elder posted an Instagram story of Future receiving his Diamond plaque for his January 2020 song “Life Is Good” with Drake.

The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and ended up receiving the remix treatment with Lil Baby and DaBaby added.

“Life Is Good” also was included in Future‘s eight studio album High Off Life from last May. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The entire album was certified Platinum in July.

“Life Is Good” was produced by D. Hill, a frequent collaborator of Future and Drake. D. Hill passed away in October, so it is a shame that he was not able to see his most successful song achieve RIAA Diamond status.

In the video Elder posted, it appears that Future and a group of his close friends associated with Freebandz were at dinner, and gifted him the plaque as part of a huge celebration.

This is now Future and Drake’s first collaboration to go Diamond, even though many of their prior hits have achieved multi-Platinum status. Songs like “Jumpman” from their 2015 collaborative album What a Time To Be Alive is 5x Platinum and DS2 hit “Where Ya At” is 4x Platinum.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Future and Drake have solidified themselves as one of the most consistent and compatible duos in the last 10 years of rap. 

Check out Future receiving his Diamond plaque below.


Via HNHH

