Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
106
0
Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12864
1
Wiz Khalifa
2065
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags

Posted By on February 8, 2021

Future sports a sensational pair of Birkinstock sandals, made from deconstructed and flattened Birkin bags.

While some artists debate whether or not they’ve brought Nike and Jordans back, Atlanta rapper Future is making waves in another realm of footwear. As an artist known to sport exclusive drip, Future Hendrix has recently shared a flick of him stepping out in some of the most expensive sandals out right now, and according to Complex, Pluto’s sandal of choice cost him $48,000.

If you’re wondering why the sandals are priced so ridiculously, they are an amalgamation of Birkenstock sandals and deconstructed Hermès Birkin bags. Created by MSCHF, these sandals, coined Birkinstocks, are currently available by request only, and they come attached with a price tag ranging from $34,000 to $76,000. 

“Birkin bags are like a cultural meme, a symbol for a certain kind of wealth,” says Lukas Bentel, one of MSCHF’s creative director. According to him, the concept for the Birkinstocks derived from pop culture’s infatuation with Birkin bags, and now artists like Future are taking “going Birkin” to a new level. MSCHF has also confirmed that Birkinstock patrons include Kehlani and an unnamed art collector.

Interestingly enough, these luxury sandals are not an official collaboration with neither Birkenstock nor Hermès, and the MSCHF team prefers to call the novelty a “transubstantiation.” Regardless of the nature of the product, several artists are bound to order some Birkinstocks for themselves now that they have seen Future Hendrix modeling a pair. 

Are you ready for Pluto’s soon-to-come Birkinstock bars?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
132 525 10
0
Lil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing Up
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
106
0
Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
132
0
Lil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing Up
79
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: J.I.D., Pooh Shiesty, Cardi B, & More
146
0
Yelawolf & Caskey Announce “Black Sheep” Album & Tracklist
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mir Fontane Call J. Cole
106
0
Brent Faiyaz Feat. Purr Circles
53
0
Slim Thug #BlackQueen
106
0
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Lose Lose
119
0
Big Pun Feat. Black Thought Super Lyrical
159
0
NoCap Dismiss You
119
0
Pink Sweat$ Heaven
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
384
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
238
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
Lil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing Up