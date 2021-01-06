Rap Basement

Future Fights Eliza Reign Over Providing Financial Records In Child Support Battle

Posted By on January 6, 2021

The mother of Future’s 1-year-old daughter is fighting the rapper in court in an attempt to get her hands on his financial documents.

Future and Eliza Reign are continuing their nasty court battle regarding child support over the 1-year-old daughter the two share named Reign. Future has accused Eliza of being a “golddigger” who plotted to get pregnant by a rich man. In the newest developments of the battle, the “Life is Good” rapper is allegedly refusing to hand over his bank records to Eliza.

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Eliza is requesting Future’s bank statements, tax documents, and other financial records to use the information to make a case for increased monthly child support. While Eliza initially requested $53,000 monthly from the rapper, Future offered to pay $1,000, which she rejected. 

 
Theo Wargo/Victoria’s Secret/Getty Images

A Florida judge recommended that Future pray closer to $3,200 monthly, but Eliza believes the rapper is more wealthy than he claims and that amount is not based on accurate financial records. 

This week, Eliza informed the court she will send out a subpoena to Wells Fargo Bank to hopefully obtain more information after already sending off a bunch to Future‘s bank accounts at SunTrust. Future, of course, is objecting to the subponeas

Eliza first sued Future back in 2018 for paternity, child support, and custody, which prompted the 37-year-old to publicly blast her. The rapper eventually dropped a defamation lawsuit against Eliza last summer, originally claiming his reputation was being ruined by her talking about him all the time. The rapper finally did agree to a DNA test, albeit dragging his feet about it for several months before surrendering, which came back positive, after which he dropped the case against her

[via]

Via HNHH

