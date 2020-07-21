Future & Lil Uzi Vert Are About To Drop New Music

Future has always been prolific, releasing new music at a rate to rival any of his hip-hop peers. And up until the back-to-back release of Lil Uzi Vert‘s Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert Vs The World 2, the beloved Philadelphia rapper felt like the total opposite. Which is to say, elusive; lest we forget that the road to Eternal Atake was long and winding. Luckily, it seems as if this is the dawn of a new era, one where Lil Uzi Vert is releasing new music at a refreshing pace.

Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

Case in point, Future and Lil Uzi Vert are gearing up to release a brand new single, presumably this Friday. Both parties took to their respective Instagram pages to promote the new drop, sharing a brief visual teaser for the upcoming video. While it’s not much to go on — we don’t even have a song title yet — it does seem to indicate a cinematic flair not unlike Future and Drake‘s “Life Is Good.”

On that note, previous posts have provided further insight into the clip, which is set to find both Future and Lil Uzi spitting bars from a ring of fire. While this might be a reach, it wouldn’t be surprising if the song had a certain intensity to it. Seems like we’ll find out before long. Check out the brief teaser below, and sound off — are you excited for a new collaboration from Pluto and his baby variant?