Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare
93
0
J. Cole & Master P Star In New “Dreamers” Sneaker Clip
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
754
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
609
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Are Dropping A Collab Tape Tomorrow

Posted By on July 30, 2020

Following a few mysterious teases, it looks like Future and Lil Uzi Vert are coming through with a full collaboration album tomorrow.

In 2017, the collaborative album was starting to feel like a new normal — though some might not have described that as a net positive, given the inconsistent quality that tended to arise. It got so bad that even high-profile efforts were met with lukewarm reviews. Before long, the game was quietly suggesting that the collab tape take a backseat, a request that was more or less honored throughout the following years. Now, however, the unofficial embargo has been lifted — lo and behold, Future was among the first to jump into the mix.

Future / Lil Uzi Vert

 Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

While it was initially rumored that Future and Lil Uzi Vert were teaming up for a new single, it would appear that the two rappers have decided to deliver a full project. Even after both parties delivered a collective three albums in this year alone — two for Lil Uzi, one for Future — it would appear they’ve still got gas left in the tank for another go-around. 

Of course, collaborative albums seldom find both artists delivering their A-game, but rather two friends having fun in the booth. Though it doesn’t always lead to a timeless project, it can serve as a temporary rush of musical dopamine — and given that we’re looking at Future and Lil Uzi Vert here, it’s likely we’ll get a banger or two out of it. And sometimes, that’s all you need. Are you looking forward to the untitled drop from Uzi and Future? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare
93 525 7
0
J. Cole & Master P Star In New “Dreamers” Sneaker Clip
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare
93
0
J. Cole & Master P Star In New “Dreamers” Sneaker Clip
146
0
The Weeknd Teams With TikTok For VR Experience
79
0
KXNG Crooked Thinks Tech N9ne Deserves More Respect
106
0
6ix9ine Fears For His Safety During Community Service
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Wuki Feat. Juvenile Bad Girl Drumma
106
0
03 Greedo Home VLone
79
0
Mavado Enemy Line
66
0
A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo Move Ya Hips
93
0
Mulatto Feat. Gucci Mane Muwop
119
0
Quando Rondo 1999
172
1
Dave East I Got 5 On It
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
199
0
Logic “DadBod” Video
199
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
397
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Ice-T Opens Up About His Family’s Harrowing COVID-19 Scare
J. Cole & Master P Star In New “Dreamers” Sneaker Clip
The Weeknd Teams With TikTok For VR Experience