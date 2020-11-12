Future & Lil Uzi Vert Confirm New Collab Dropping This Week

It’s been an incredibly busy year for both Lil Uzi Vert and Future. Not only have they been delivering guest features at a high rate but they’ve also unleashed solo projects. Future’s High Off Life dropped at the top of the year, as did Uzi’s long-awaited Eternal Atake. For two artists with cult-like followings, fans were pleased with what they had to offer but as we approach the end of 2020, it looks like they’re getting ready to go out with a bang.

As rumors of a collaborative project have littered the internet for the better of the year, neither artists have confirmed nor denied the possibly. Rather, they just continued to tease it as fans eagerly pleaded for the two to just hurry up and release it in its entirety. Perhaps, we’re in luck. Both Future and Uzi shared short videos on their Instagram pages, directed by Hype Williams, revealing that new music will be dropping this Friday.

“Pluto x Baby Pluto. Friday the 13th,” it reads at the end of the teaser. Despite Future misspelling 13th as thirtieth, it looks like fans can expect new music from Future and Uzi this Friday. Whether it’s actually this rumored collaborative project that people have been walking about remains unclear. Either way, new music from Future and Uzi this Friday. Get ready.