Future & Lil Uzi Vert Don’t Drop New Tape & Fans Are Frustrated

Posted By on July 31, 2020

Future and Lil Uzi Vert were supposed to release a collaborative mixtape today but, unfortunately for the fans, they didn’t come through.

Among the music releases last night, we were expecting Lil Uzi Vert and Future to come through with their collaborative mixtape. The two superstar rappers have been teasing something for the last little while, sharing teaser clips on social media and getting the fans hyped up.

As it stands, there has still been no project release from the two artists. In fact, we haven’t even gotten a single or a video from them. Nothing. Radio silence.

With no explanation as to why there was no drop, people are wondering what the plan was to begin with. Uzi and Future did not announce a release date but Generation Now, the label that the Philadelphia rapper is signed to, claimed that July 31 was the big day. They clarified further, telling a fan that the pair had a mixtape on the way.

Obviously, people are a little frustrated that they didn’t keep to their promise. It’s still July 31 though and there’s still a chance that they end up dropping later in the day.

Among the projects that actually did release are Beyoncé’s Black is King visual album, Black Soprano Family’s new project, the Road To Fast 9 soundtrack, and more.


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Let’s all cross our fingers for Future and Lil Uzi Vert to bless us with new music later today.

