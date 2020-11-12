Rap Basement

Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” Tracklist Is Here

Posted By on November 12, 2020

The tracklist of Future and Lil Uzi’s upcoming collaboration album “Pluto x Baby Pluto” has arrived in full intergalactic glory.

It’s been a minute, and damned if there weren’t plenty of teasers and red herrings along the way, but it would appear that Future and Lil Uzi Vert are finally ready to deliver their collaboration album. Billed as Pluto x Baby Pluto, the otherwordly effort will be touching down at midnight for our Earthly pleasures. Boasting some whimsical and appropriately out-of-this-world album artwork, the project appears to feature an impressive sixteen tracks, proving that the pair aren’t pulling any stops on this one.

Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

Now, the official tracklist has arrived in full intergalactic glory. At first glance, it appears to be absent of any features; though it’s likely that won’t prove too bothersome, as the star power of Future and Lil Uzi Vert should be enough to hold interest for the duration. With song titles like “Drankin’ N’ Smokin,” “She Never Been To Pluto,” “I Don’t Wanna Break Up,” and the possible Jay-Z referencing “Moment Of Clarity,” it’s difficult to guess what the pair have concocted.

One thing is certain, however — expect plenty of lavish flexes and hedonistic fantasies to be littered throughout like constellations in the night sky. Check out the complete tracklist below, and sound off if you’ll be first in line to bold the deep recesses of space with two of the game’s most inebriated astronauts. 

1. Stripes Like Burberry
2. Marni On Me
3. Sleeping On The Floor
4. Real Baby Pluto
5. Drankin N Smokin
6. Million Dollar Play
7. Plastic
8. That’s It
9. Bought A Bad Bitch
10. Rockstar Chainz
11. Lullaby
12. She Never Been to Pluto
13. Off Dat
14. I Don’t Wanna Break Up
15. Bankroll
16. Moment Of Clarity

Via HNHH

