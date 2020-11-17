Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1363
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts

Posted By on November 17, 2020

Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s Deluxe Edition of “Pluto x Baby Pluto” has arrived complete with six new songs, prompting some promising first impressions on Twitter.

Though it’s likely the Deluxe Edition as presented in the year 2020 will slowly cease to exist in the year to come,Future and Lil Uzi Vert have opted to close out their latest intergalactic adventure with a bang. In what feels like record time, the pair of Pluto-bound astronauts came through with the Pluto X Baby Pluto Deluxe Edition, a six-song expansion to the recently released collaborative album. Should you be so inclined to check that out, do so at your leisure right here.

Future Lil Uzi Vert

Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

As is often the case when a shiny new toy is presented, excitement is generally abound — particularly on social media, where fans were eager to strap in and hear the bonus cuts Future and Lil Uzi Vert presented on the reissue. Boasting tracks like “Because Of You” (not to be confused with the Kelly Clarkson pop hit of the same name), “Bust A Move” (not to be confused with the Young MC song from 1989), and “Baby Sasuke,” Pluto X Baby Pluto Deluxe has provided enough material to elicit some generally positive first impressions across social media.

Though early reactions should always be taken with a grain of salt, it’s still interesting to see the fans mobilizing in support of the collaborators. Check out some of the Twitter responses below, and be sure to chime in with your own take on the Deluxe Edition in the comment section. What’s your favorite track on this update?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106 525 8
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79
0
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals “Good News” Tracklist
225
0
50 Cent Launches New Line Of G-Unit Tracksuits
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Tic Tac
225
0
RMR That Was Therapeutic
93
0
Love Renaissance (LVRN) Feat. Westside Boogie & OMB Bloodbath 12 Days Of Bhristmas
106
0
Russ Feat. KXNG CROOKED Stockholm Syndrome
93
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Jowell & Randy Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)
146
0
G4 Boyz Feat. DreamDoll & G4 Choppa Prada (Remix)
159
0
MF Doom Beef Rap
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
146
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
212
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts