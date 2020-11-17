Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts

Though it’s likely the Deluxe Edition as presented in the year 2020 will slowly cease to exist in the year to come,Future and Lil Uzi Vert have opted to close out their latest intergalactic adventure with a bang. In what feels like record time, the pair of Pluto-bound astronauts came through with the Pluto X Baby Pluto Deluxe Edition, a six-song expansion to the recently released collaborative album. Should you be so inclined to check that out, do so at your leisure right here.

Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

As is often the case when a shiny new toy is presented, excitement is generally abound — particularly on social media, where fans were eager to strap in and hear the bonus cuts Future and Lil Uzi Vert presented on the reissue. Boasting tracks like “Because Of You” (not to be confused with the Kelly Clarkson pop hit of the same name), “Bust A Move” (not to be confused with the Young MC song from 1989), and “Baby Sasuke,” Pluto X Baby Pluto Deluxe has provided enough material to elicit some generally positive first impressions across social media.

Though early reactions should always be taken with a grain of salt, it’s still interesting to see the fans mobilizing in support of the collaborators. Check out some of the Twitter responses below, and be sure to chime in with your own take on the Deluxe Edition in the comment section. What’s your favorite track on this update?