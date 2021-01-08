Rap Basement

Future & Nicki Minaj’s “You Da Baddest” Hits Platinum

Posted By on January 8, 2021

Nicki Minaj and Future’s intimate duet “You Da Baddest” hits one million album-equivalent units, earning the rappers another platinum plaque.

It goes without saying that Nicki Minaj is one of the most popular rappers in the world, boasting thirty-eight gold and platinum plaques to her name. And that’s not even factoring in the many milestones she’s hit throughout her storied career, breaking record after record as one of the highest-selling female artists of all time. Now, Minaj has added another accomplishment to her extensive list, following the news that her and Future’s intimate duet “You Da Baddest” has officially secured both rappers another platinum plaque. 

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Given how beloved both Nicki and Future are as artists, it’s actually kind of surprising to see “You Da Baddest” hit the million-mark two years removed from the release of HNDRXX. As of this moment, the official YouTube video sits at one hundred and eighty-one million views; while both rappers have bigger hits in their respective catalogs, it feels like “You Da Baddest” going platinum was inevitable given the star-power behind it. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see their most recent collaboration, “Sir” off Queen, to follow suit and hit that gold marker.

With rumors swirling that Future and Nicki Minaj are both planning on dropping some new music, perhaps we’ll see them unite for yet another collaboration. After all, Future recently cleared his Instagram page, a telltale sign that something is afoot. On Minaj’s side, while motherhood has been occupying the majority of her time, there have been rumblings that a return to the studio is indeed underway — are you looking to hear a new project from the Queen? Either way, congratulations to Minaj and Future for earning themselves another platinum plaque for their collection. 

Via HNHH

