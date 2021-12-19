Future Says He’s Bigger Than Jay-Z: Twitter Reacts

Future caught fans off guard, Friday night, by claiming that he is a bigger rapper than Jay-Z. The Atlanta rapper contrasted his own success to that the Jay-Z during a series of posts on Twitter.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” he wrote in one tweet, adding, “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh,”

“In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy,” he continued in more posts. “100M’s not the goal anymore.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for how fans responded to the claims, the replies were loaded with support for Jay-Z.

“Love you Future but you ain’t even as big as Wayne,” one fan wrote. “When you are done competing with Drake let us know … sit this one out.”

Another added: “Nobody no rapper in this life time can beat Jay z at this point I’m not saying that cause I’m from Brooklyn just check son resume.”

A third joked: “Even in ATL, Ciara might be bigger than you!! How about that??”

Check out more reactions below.