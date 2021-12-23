Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement
132
0
Joe Avianne: Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Jeweler Talks His Come-Up, Cam’ron, Bobby Shmurda & More
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2131
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
940
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Future Seemingly Agrees That He Could Beat JAY-Z In Verzuz

Posted By on December 23, 2021

Future seemingly thinks he can defeat JAY-Z in a Verzuz battle.

We’ve all witnessed the sensational growth of the Verzuz platform over the course of the pandemic, bringing us some of the best music and entertainment of the last few years with showdowns between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, RZA and DJ Premier, Brandy and Monica, and so many more. Following JAY-Z’s comments this week about how he doesn’t believe anybody can hold a candle to him on the Verzuz stage, hip-hop lovers have sparked conversations around who would be the perfect opponent for Hov, mentioning names like Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, and others. Newer-generation fans have even suggested battles against Future, Lil Wayne, Drake. And more delusional folks have gone so far as to claim YoungBoy Never Broke Again would be a good challenger for Jay.

As the debates continue across social media regarding the eventual Verzuz battle involving JAY-Z, one of the rappers being mentioned in those talks, Future, has seemingly come out to agree that he could beat the legendary rapper in a hit-for-hit challenge.


Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Updating his story on Instagram with a repost from Duct Tape Entertainment CEO Big Bank Black, Future appeared to co-sign the following message: “I Promise You, ErrBody From Atlanta Feels Like Pluto Can Win A Versus Against Hov!”

With Future appearing to believe that he can go head-to-head against JAY-Z, let us know in the comments if you agree. Do you think Future can win the majority of rounds against Hov?


Screenshot via @future on Instagram
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Joe Avianne: Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Jeweler Talks His Come-Up, Cam’ron, Bobby Shmurda & More
146 525 11
0
Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement
132
0
Joe Avianne: Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Jeweler Talks His Come-Up, Cam’ron, Bobby Shmurda & More
146
0
Pouya Addresses Pedophilia Allegations
106
0
Jay-Z Praises Frank Ocean For Playing By His Own Rules
159
0
Future Seemingly Agrees That He Could Beat JAY-Z In Verzuz
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Stonebwoy & Joey B Feat. Abra Cadabra Nukedzor (What's Up)
265
0
NoCap Flaws
199
0
Fredo Bang Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)
199
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Emo Rockstar
146
1
Le$ Feat. Freddie Gibbs Chrome Lips
199
0
Dee Watkins Right Or Wrong
225
0
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Yrb Tezz No Diss
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

KingMostWanted Keeps Versace & Gushers On Him At All Times
172
0
The Weeknd “Echoes Of Silence” Video
225
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement
Joe Avianne: Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Jeweler Talks His Come-Up, Cam’ron, Bobby Shmurda & More
Pouya Addresses Pedophilia Allegations