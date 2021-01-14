Rap Basement

Future Supports Dess Dior’s Rap Star Dreams By Sharing Snippet Of Her Song

Posted By on January 13, 2021

The pair of rappers shut down rumors that their romance was over.

Once internet sleuths saw that Future and Dess Dior weren’t following each other on Instagram, that was all that they needed to spark rumors that their developing romance was over. The pair of rappers have been slowly unveiling their relationship to the world and have been under heavy scrutiny from prying eyes. That hasn’t stopped either of them from living the good life arm-in-arm, and on Wednesday (January 13), Future shut down those breakup rumors by supporting his leading lady on his Instagram Story.

Future, Dess Dior, Don't Plat That, Instagram Story
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Dess Dior, 22, has been focused more heavily on her rap career in recent months, even dropping her latest single “Rich B*tch” and its accompanying music video back in December, and it looks as if there’s more to come. On Future’s Instagram Story, the 37-year-old “Life is Good” rapper helped promote Dess’s next single.

“Big DESS dnt play that sh*t #SOON,” he wrote over a video of what looks to be Dess’s next music video. There’s no word on whether or not the pair of loved-up artists will ever collaborate in the future, but only time will tell. Check out a clip of Dess Dior spitting a few bars in Future‘s IG post below.

Via HNHH

