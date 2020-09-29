Future Teases A Promising Dark Banger

Future never stops working. This year, he’s already given the game another solo album in High Off Life, a project that features one of 2020’s definitive anthems in “Life Is Good.” Not to mention the fact that he’s got another collaborative project in the works with Lil Uzi Vert, presumably set to drop at some point later this year. Even with that on his plate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Future steadily amassing another solo album behind the scenes, if only to keep his prolific streak alive.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, Our Generation Music captured a new snippet (it actually serves as a two-for-one special) that Future shared on his Instagram story. While the opening moments find Future in his melodic bag, a beat switch quickly shifts gears into banger territory. While the quality makes it difficult to clearly discern the lyrics, the overall vibe isn’t too far removed from what we saw on The WIZRD, which is to say darker production and cold, calculated flows.

Though it’s unclear as to what he’s keeping this one for — it could be, for all we know, a song from the upcoming Uzi tape — it does seem likely that Future is already building his High Off Life followup. Especially given that he recently showcased “Gucci Bucket Hat,” a teaser that has already developed quite the cult following. Check out this latest now, and sound off — are you excited for some new Future?