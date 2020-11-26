Rap Basement

Future Teases “Monster 2”

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Future hits the studio with Metro Boomin, Southside, and DJ Esco, setting the table for his long-awaited sequel “Monster 2.”

It’s a formula that holds true in many facets of the entertainment industry, from music to film: when in doubt, bring a sequel out. Though part-twos have been a longtime staple in hip-hop music, with notable projects like Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 2 and Raekwon‘s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 2, many artists have taken to playing the sequel card with recurring frequency. Sometimes even before nostalgia has time to settle in the first place.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images 

Yet in Future‘s case, Monster 2 has been long sought by fans, many of whom feel the 2015 mixtape is a shining point in his discography. Boasting songs like “Radicals,” “Fuck Up Some Commas,” “My Savages,” and his debatable magnum opus “Codeine Crazy,” the project played a pivotal role in asserting Future’s dominant run on a widespread level. Not only that, but darker production from Metro Boomin, Southside, TM88 helped highlight the rapper’s smothering and self-destructive melancholy — and the fans couldn’t be happier. 

While Future has occasionally teased a continuation of Monster in the past, it would appear that he’s finally looking to get the ball rolling. A new Instagram post seems to suggest that the gang is indeed back together, with Future, Metro Boomin, Southside, and DJ Esco having united in the studio for a Monster-centric meeting of the minds. Though it wouldn’t be the first time Future has served fans up a healthy serving of red herring — anyone remember those HNDRXX 2 posts? — perhaps this time will be different.

With the possibility of Monster 2 looking stronger than ever, keep an eye out for more news on the upcoming project as it surfaces. When it comes to hip-hop sequels, do you believe them to be a gift or a curse? 

Via HNHH

