Future To Host Benefit Concert For Haiti Following Disastrous Earthquake

Earlier this month, Haiti was struck by a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake, and it has unfortunately become one of the deadliest natural disasters of the year. According to USA Today, the death toll following the disastrous quake has risen to at least 2,207 people. In addition to that deafening statistic, a reported 12,200 people were injured, and furthermore, over 50,000 homes were destroyed.

As rappers such as Rich The Kid and Zoey Dollaz have come forward to donate money and resources to Haiti relief efforts, Future has now announced that he will be contributing to the cause as well.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, Future will be using his platform as a multi-platinum-selling artist to perform at a benefit concert on September 3 at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida. In addition to announcing Future as the concert’s headliner, Oasis’ event listing reveals that the benefit will also feature “Lil Uzi & Friends,” so there may be some huge surprises in store for those who choose to attend.

Future confirmed the benefit concert in a video post to his Instagram, which showed the Haitian flag inside of a red heart and featured the following message:

“I would love for all my friends, family, music industry, fashion, and all other industries, and people as a whole to stand up for Haiti. I want to use my voice to do whatever I can to support Haiti during these tragic times and will be doing a benefit concert on September 3rd in Miami. Tap in to support. – Pluto”

If you’re in the Miami area and are interested in supporting Haiti, you can purchase tickets to Future‘s benefit concert here. This year has been an extremely turbulent one for Haiti, so prayers and condolences to the Haitian community.