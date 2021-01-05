Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming

Posted By on January 5, 2021

Fans think Future is preparing for a new era.

Besides the occasional step out with girlfriend (and rumored new wife) Dess Dior every once in a while, Future has been relatively low-key in the latter half of quarantine, appearing for the occasional feature here and there. Vigilant fans noticed this morning when the Atlanta-bred rapper suddenly wiped his entire Instagram feed, a declaration from artists’ that oftentimes means there is a new project on the way. 

His account was cleared sometime yesterday (December 4th), leaving nothing on his page except the link to his Freebandz label’s merchandise store up in his bio. While it’s not confirmed that he will surely be dropping something soon, the “Life is Good” hitmaker has been dropping hints that there is definitely something in the works.  

Back in December, it was reported that Future and long-time collaborator DJ Esco were in the studio cooking up some new music. Esco is responsible for helping curate iconic Future tapes like Monster, 56 Nights, Hndrxx, and most recently helped produce High Off Life. Esco shared a shot of the link-up in the studio on Instagram, captioning the post, “You kno whats goin on ..”

A few weeks before Esco and Future revealed they were working in the studio together, Future announced that Monster 2 was in the works. He then shared a snap of him, Metro Boomin, Southside, and Esco in the studio together. That being said, whatever exactly Future has been cooking up will surely be nothing short of greatness. 

Are you excited about the possible upcoming Future project?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40 525 3
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185
0
Drake Producer Cardo Clears Up Possible “CLB” Release Date Speculation
159
0
The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Saiyan Bussdown
53
0
Westside Gunn, Wale & Smoke DZA The Hurt Business
119
0
Stunna 4 Vegas What It Do
172
0
K Camp Don't Drink Dasani
132
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD Toast
146
0
Soulja Boy Pandemic
225
0
Madlib Hopprock
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
371
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
437
0
Mama’s Baby
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming