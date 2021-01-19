Rap Basement

Future’s Manager Responds To Travis Scott Verzuz Rumors

Posted By on January 19, 2021

Future and Travis Scott’s rumored Verzuz battle isn’t actually legit.

This weekend, rumors of a potential Future and Travis Scott pairing on Verzuz shook the internet, but it appears as though there was no truth to the speculation, as explained by Future‘s manager.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

With Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s official match-up (hopefully still) scheduled for this week, fans have been theorizing on who Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will recruit for the next battle. Travis Scott and Future were two huge names that were thrown into the hat, with Twitter account @CmplxAmbition seemingly breaking the news, reporting that they had overheard a discussion from a Timbaland associate on Clubhouse.

Timbaland‘s manager says they’re working on a Travis Scott & Future Verzuz battle,” initially wrote the account. “Gary Marella said it on Clubhouse today, also said Verzuz is working on doing another Sport collaboration and Comedy.”

Several hours after the report broke, one of Future’s managers revealed that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz had not reached out to the artist yet, shutting down the rumors. “I love verzuz but this isn’t true,” he wrote in response.

Complex reached out to Gary Marella, who unintentionally started the rumors, explaining, “Someone mentioned that pairing on Clubhouse along [with] 3-4 other wishlist pairings they would like to see. I simply said we will do what we can to make them happen. We’ve had no conversations [with] Travis or Future yet.”


Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Maybe this fares better for Travis Scott, who has been roasted incessantly over this speculation with fans predicting a sweep for Future. Do you think they would make a good pairing?

