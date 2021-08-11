Rap Basement

Future’s Savage Response To BM Brittni Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Posted By on August 11, 2021

Future has added “Pray For Her” to the pop culture lexicon.

With three simple words, Future has once again given his toxic fans some pretty lethal ammunition. More than a year after introducing the masses to the constantly quoted “She belong to the streets,” he has now sent Twitter into a frenzy by responding to his baby mother Brittni Mealy’s accusations and criticisms by tweeting, “Pray for Her.”

For more context as to what prompted Future to tweet that out in the first place, Brittni and Future‘s co-parenting dynamic erupted for everyone to see on Tuesday evening when Mealy shared screenshots of an alleged text message exchange between Future and their 8-year-old son Prince Wilburn. In the controversial text messages, Future allegedly appears to randomly text his son, “Your mom is a hoe!”

Fans have since questioned the validity of the text messages, especially as Future and his mother have both publicly responded to her accusations by stating that she needs prayers. That has not stopped Brittni from defending herself online though, as she recently responded to Future’s three-worded tweet by saying, “DEFINITELY NOT CAP! TF I GOT TO LIE FOR YOU SAID IT definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DONT WANT THESE RECORDING POSTED! On GAWD YOU SAID IT THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children! Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same State I can Keep Going!”

Future attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While we likely haven’t yet seen the end of Future and Brittni’s argument, fans are currently satisfied with having “Pray for Her” as a secret weapon to use just in case their relationships grow toxic. Scroll down to check out a slew of reactions to Future’s newly coined catchphrase, even complete with a reference to PJ Washington and Brittany Renner. Where do you think “Pray for Her” ranks amongst the likes of “She belong to the streets,” “Sensational,” and other iconic Future quotes?

Via HNHH

