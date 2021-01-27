FX’s “Hip-Hop Uncovered” Trailer Features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & More

Today, FX has released the new trailer to their anticipated series Hip-Hop Uncovered, a documentary series that “reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre,” as per an official summary. On the other side, Uncovered will also examine how hip-hop music was criminalized, all while many consumers seemed utterly taken in by the street culture on display.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In the opening scene of the trailer, Snoop Dogg breaks things down as follows: “The best music is made when there is a struggle. When there is a story you can identify with, a rags-to-riches story.” Dr. Dre is next to chime in, describing hip-hop as “the voice of the streets.” From there, FX details that we’re about to witness five untold stories of “rap’s notorious kingmakers” — Big U, Deb Antney, Bimmy, Trick Trick, and Haitian Jack. Boasting plenty of production value and exclusive interviews, expect Hip-Hop Uncovered to be a must-watch for anyone fascinated by hip-hop history.

Check out the official trailer below, and look for Rashidi Natara Harper-directed series to premiere on February 12, exclusively on FX. All things considered, it’s a great time for rap documentaries