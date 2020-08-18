G Herbo & His Son Rap 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Verse

“‘Fore I go broke like Joc/Fuck with that dog like Vick/Not that rock that pit,” raps 42 Dugg at the beginning of his hit Lil Baby collaboration “We Paid.”

The track is one of the biggest rap songs of the entire year, getting play all over the country and even getting Yung Joc to respond to the line. It’s helped the Detroit rapper gain tons of popularity in recent months as many are taking notice of 42 Dugg.

It seems even the kids are rocking with Dugg. In a new video posted to social media, G Herbo and his adorable son Yosohn rapped along to the famous lyrics, doing so in an adorable fashion.

Every time G Herbo posts up with his little boy, the internet gushes over the 2-year-old. Already, he’s pretty advanced for his age, remembering bars and showing that, maybe one day, he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps.

“@42_dugggg got my son tweaking lol,” wrote the Chicago native on the clip. While Yosohn doesn’t get everything right, he does a pretty solid job for a 2-year-old.

Move aside other celebrity kids, it looks like you’ve all got competition in the cuteness department.

What else do you wanna see Yosohn rap along to?