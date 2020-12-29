Rap Basement

G Herbo Reacts To Young Thug’s Jay Z Comments: “Stop Playing Wit Slime”

Posted By on December 29, 2020

G Herbo comes to the defense of Young Thug after catching heat over his Jay Z comments.

The hip-hop world was thrown into slight disarray yesterday after some comments Young Thug made in a new interview about Jay-Z. Thugger made the controversial comments while appearing on Gillie Da King’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, claiming that Hov didn’t even have 30 songs that a live audience can sing all the words to. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

“N*gga, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that,” Thugger said in the interview. When one of the hosts mentioned that Jay did have quite a few hits to his name, Thugger backtracked his comments a bit. “I’m just saying, I know he do, but he probably got 50 of them b*tches. I’m just sayin’, I’m not literally saying him, I’m just saying, n*ggas who you thinking.”

As you can imagine, Thugger’s comments caused quite the stir on social media, with people referencing back to another bold claim the Atlanta rapper made about Andre 3000 earlier in the month

 

Perhaps catching wind of the scrutiny Thugger was facing, Chicago rapper G Herbo left a comment under the Akademiks video supporting Thug, telling the world to “Stop playing wit slime.” The “PTSD” artist seems to think the outrage against Thugger’s comments are a little too extreme, and Thug actually does have hits.

 


Image via Instagram

Do you agree with Herbo? What do you make of Thugger’s comments? Drop a comment and let us know.

Via HNHH

