Gang Rivals 9lokkNine & Hotboii Charged With Racketeering

9lokkNine is back in legal trouble, though this time it’s rival Hotboii and almost three dozen other members of rival Florida gangs accompanying him. The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation sent out the announcement yesterday that 33 members of the gangs were arrested or wanted for racketeering or drug trafficking as part of a 9 month long investigation donned Operation “X-Force”. Many are tying this case to the June 21st arrest of 9lokkNine who was charged with similar counts of racketeering.

Those charged include members of the “All Family No Friends” and rival “438” gangs, both located in South Florida. Last October, 9lokkNine was shot at and arrested at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando following a scuffle between the rival gangs. Though 9lokkNine was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge, the altercation was said to be tied to a rivalry between the two gangs.

Racketeering often accompanies a serious charge, and the future of 9lokkNine and Hotboii’s release seems uncertain. The new RICO charges may be the final nail in the coffin for 9lokkNine, who has a considerable amount of felonies under his belt ranging from gun possession to drug charges. Other notable rappers and celebrities hit with RICO charges in the past include 6ix9ine, Casanova, and Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

Fans don’t seem to be taking sides, with Instagram users littering the comments with “free them”. Time will tell how the rapper, producer, or the other gang members fare against these charges.

Check out the announcement below. Find out more on 9lokknine here.