A Phife Dawg Album Arrives In March
119
0
Getaway Vehicle Used In Young Dolph Shooting Located: Report
331
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1866
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1456
0
Getaway Vehicle Used In Young Dolph Shooting Located: Report

Posted By on November 20, 2021

The white Benz used at the scene has allegedly been found.

According to new reports, law enforcement have locate the getaway vehicle used by the killers who fatally shot Young Dolph this week.

According to local outlet FOX13, the two-door Mercedes that was seen at the scene has been located in the Orange Mound neighborhood of South Memphis—just three miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Multiple witnesses have shared various photos and videos of the abandoned car being towed out of a residential driveway. While Memphis PD have yet to confirm that it is on the car themselves, the vehicle certainly appears to be a match to the same one use by tow gunmen who opened fire on the rapper and father of two in broad daylight while he paid a visit to Makeda’s Butter Cookies.


It was on Thursday that Dolph was killed in his hometown after two suspects opened fire and fled the scene. In security footage of the incident, one appeared to be holding a semi-automatic rifle while the other used a handgun to fire into the bakery.

Since his death, the scene has, undoubtedly, been the location of a massive outpouring from fans from as far away as Michigan already descending upon Memphis to pay their respects.

Via HNHH

