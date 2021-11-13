Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

GhGhostface Killah Is Ready To Collaborate With Silk Sonic: “Let’s Do Sh*t”ostface Killah

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Like millions of others, the Wu-Tang legend is feeling the magic of Silk Sonic but he can’t see to get Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak on the line.

There was already mania surrounding Silk Sonic, but now that their album has finally been released, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are being hailed for their collaborative effort. As hits like “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin’ Out the Window” have become favorites among fans, the singers’ peers are now boldly coming forward with requests to work with the pair and their band.

Prior to the release of An Evening with Silk Sonic, Ghostface Killah was already a fan. The Wu-Tang icon remixed “Leave the Door Open” earlier this year, and in an interview with HipHopDX, Ghostface revealed he wants to work with the duo.

Ghostface Killah
Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

Ghost was able to laugh about some of the comments he received on his remix, including one from a fan who told him to “leave the door closed.” Jokes aside, he’s ready to hit the studio with Paak and Mars.

“Those are my beats right there,” he said. “Those are the beats they’re supposed to call me on and get on. You not supposed to leave me out of here. When I see Bruno, I’ma tell that n*gga that you can’t leave me out of that sh*t like that man.” Ghostface has also run into a few obstacles when trying to reach out to the singers.

“I never hit them up because, first of all, it’s hard to get in touch with these guys,” he added. “You can’t even DM them. They won’t see it unless they follow you. I wish I could get to them and talk to them and be like, ‘Yo let’s do sh*t. Let’s do a six-song project just for the f*ck of it.’ It’s music now. Let’s just do it. I’m ready for it.”

It would certainly make for an interesting album, indeed.


[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap